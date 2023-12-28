CKW Financial Group Acquires 871 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,006,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $173,718.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,454.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

