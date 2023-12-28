CKW Financial Group Buys 57,051 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 17.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $111,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 701,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,278 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100,640 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $70.47. 7,137,519 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

