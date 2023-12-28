CKW Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

CKW Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $61.08. 287,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

