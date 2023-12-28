CKW Financial Group Decreases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CKW Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 881,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,819. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $77.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.