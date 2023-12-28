CKW Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 6.54% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 147,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 370,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of KEMX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.60. 10,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70.

About KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

