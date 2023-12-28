CKW Financial Group Has $1.99 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CKW Financial Group reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $233.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.50 and its 200-day moving average is $216.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

