CKW Financial Group Has $100,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $64.71. 630,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

