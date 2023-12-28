CKW Financial Group Has $12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for 1.8% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CKW Financial Group owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of EMXC stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $55.51. 2,131,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $55.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

