CKW Financial Group Has $25.59 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 3.9% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 5.79% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

BATS GSEW traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 95,790 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $497.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.4384 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

