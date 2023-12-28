CKW Financial Group Has $376,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

CKW Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 472,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after buying an additional 163,498 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 176,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 77,531 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

