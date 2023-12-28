CKW Financial Group Has $50,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Corteva were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,465. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.