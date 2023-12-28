CKW Financial Group Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.02. 959,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

