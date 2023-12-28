CKW Financial Group Invests $59,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 406 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,557,705. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.05. 453,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,545. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.50 and a twelve month high of $152.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

