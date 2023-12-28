CKW Financial Group Purchases 100 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.
The Cigna Group Price Performance
CI stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.38. 273,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $334.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.80.
The Cigna Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group Company Profile
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Cigna Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.