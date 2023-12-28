CKW Financial Group Purchases 100 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.38. 273,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $334.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.80.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

