CKW Financial Group Purchases 1,421 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.0 %

BOH traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 84,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $262.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

