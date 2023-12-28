CKW Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after buying an additional 1,983,975 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.06. 2,608,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average is $95.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $84.33 and a 12-month high of $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
