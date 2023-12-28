CKW Financial Group Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

