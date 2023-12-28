CKW Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CKW Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,748. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.93 and its 200-day moving average is $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

