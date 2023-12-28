CKW Financial Group Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CKW Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.24. 4,417,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,929,596. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

