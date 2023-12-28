CKW Financial Group Takes $30,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 121.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,734. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $32.13.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.45%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.