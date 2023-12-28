Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.63% of Clean Harbors worth $56,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 988.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,963,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $66,014,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $43,440,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 823,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,416,000 after buying an additional 212,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.74. 45,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $179.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.42.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

