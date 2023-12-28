CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $12.66. CleanSpark shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 6,060,999 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. TheStreet downgraded CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 410,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

