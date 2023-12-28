Coerente Capital Management Acquires 334 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 4.1% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 200,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Starbucks by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,909. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

