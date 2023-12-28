Coerente Capital Management Invests $9.04 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,000. Ulta Beauty comprises about 2.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $486.03. 101,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,041. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $426.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.