Coerente Capital Management Sells 2,580 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coerente Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 5.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,717,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

