Coerente Capital Management Sells 2,580 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2023

Coerente Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 5.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,717,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.