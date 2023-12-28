Coerente Capital Management Sells 5,503 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Coerente Capital Management cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 3.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $887,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 242,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 101,768 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,532 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $1,263,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.49. 619,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,889. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

