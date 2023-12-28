Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 958.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 14,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coffee

About Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.