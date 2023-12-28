Comparing China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) & New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -130.85% -101.30% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.35) -10.23 China Natural Resources $2.94 million 4.43 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

China Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for New Found Gold and China Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Found Gold currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.40%. Given New Found Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Volatility and Risk

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Natural Resources beats New Found Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

