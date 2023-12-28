Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 3.8%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 1,832,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,434,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $69,383.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 750,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,470,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $69,383.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 750,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,968,812 shares of company stock worth $39,795,388. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

