Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% during the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,924,000 after purchasing an additional 849,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 44,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,403. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $151.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNXC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $1,577,246.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,665.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.