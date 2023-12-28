Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) vs. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Financial Survey

Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concrete Leveling Systems and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Leveling Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -81.74 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling $3.55 billion 0.30 -$74.10 million $6.26 9.97

Profitability

Concrete Leveling Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. Concrete Leveling Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Concrete Leveling Systems and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Leveling Systems N/A N/A N/A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 2.66% 40.60% 5.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Concrete Leveling Systems and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Leveling Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.80%. Given Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is more favorable than Concrete Leveling Systems.

Summary

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling beats Concrete Leveling Systems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. The company also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, it produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names; and designs and produces products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. Further, the company designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen fuel-cell stacks and engines. It serves light and heavy manufacturers, trucking and automotive companies, rental companies, building materials and paper suppliers, lumber, metal products, warehouses, retailers, food distributors, container handling companies, and U.S. and non-U.S. governmental agencies. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

