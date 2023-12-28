Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $714,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 2.2% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,900 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.81. 1,381,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,917,302. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

