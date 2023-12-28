Contrasting thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) & China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares thyssenkrupp and China Minsheng Banking’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $44.60 billion N/A $1.23 billion $0.49 14.45 China Minsheng Banking $42.09 billion 0.33 $5.24 billion $1.00 3.20

Profitability

China Minsheng Banking has lower revenue, but higher earnings than thyssenkrupp. China Minsheng Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than thyssenkrupp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares thyssenkrupp and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 0.73% 2.05% 0.81% China Minsheng Banking 12.32% 5.52% 0.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for thyssenkrupp and China Minsheng Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 0 0 0 0 N/A China Minsheng Banking 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

China Minsheng Banking beats thyssenkrupp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection agent, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has branch-level institutions, business outlets, community sub-branches, and small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

