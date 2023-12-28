Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 602,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,320. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

