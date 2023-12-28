Core Wealth Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Core Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,572,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,851,000 after buying an additional 6,080,665 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 917,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 442,065 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 504.5% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 604,432 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,762,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 474,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 357,197 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFGR traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,869. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

