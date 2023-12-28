Core Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 23.9% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $46,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

