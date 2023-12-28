Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is Verity & Verity LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 2.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Corning worth $19,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 721,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

