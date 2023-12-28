CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

