Critical Review: Power REIT (NYSE:PW) & Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Power REIT and Uniti Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.52 million 0.25 -$14.25 million ($8.85) -0.07 Uniti Group $1.13 billion 1.25 -$8.27 million ($0.18) -32.78

Uniti Group has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Power REIT has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.2% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Power REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Uniti Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Power REIT and Uniti Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Uniti Group 2 4 1 1 2.13

Uniti Group has a consensus target price of $6.22, suggesting a potential upside of 5.40%. Given Uniti Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Power REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -736.66% -92.65% -35.81% Uniti Group -2.95% N/A -0.68%

Summary

Uniti Group beats Power REIT on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

(Get Free Report)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About Uniti Group

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.