Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Mizuho

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.42.

Get Crown alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. Crown has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,301,458.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.