CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 1.2 %

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $241.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

