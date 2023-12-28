Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.99. The company had a trading volume of 145,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.68 and its 200-day moving average is $234.52. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

