Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.14. The stock had a trading volume of 135,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,889. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.52.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

