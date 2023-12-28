CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.70. The company has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

