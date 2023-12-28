Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $86.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. 693,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,221,404 shares.The stock last traded at $83.99 and had previously closed at $83.44.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,316,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after buying an additional 174,535 shares during the last quarter.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
