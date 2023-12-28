Czech National Bank Acquires 12,979 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

GD opened at $257.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.38. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $257.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

