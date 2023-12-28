Czech National Bank Acquires 18,901 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

