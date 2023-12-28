Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $451.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.10. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

