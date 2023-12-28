Czech National Bank Buys 20,294 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $210.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

