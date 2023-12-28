Czech National Bank Buys 5,488 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $391.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.23. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.02 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

